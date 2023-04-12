The Countryman's Weekly

Airgunning

Back To Homepage
Airgunning
April 12
07:10 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Weihrauch HW 35 Export – Classic arigunning

By Andy McLachlan.

THERE can’t be that many items of sporting equipment that are still going strong following the passage of 72 years use in the field. The classic Weihrauch HW 35 break-barrelled spring-powered air rifle is such an item, being first released in 1951.

Like the majority of current serious airgun users, I have been fully enveloped within the all-encompassing desire to own and use some beautiful but expensive pre-charged pneumatic rifles over the past couple of decades. This does not mean that I still don’t use one of my classic springers at least once a week though.

I think that dealing with the trigger pull of mechanical-actioned rifles allows the shooter to improve their own fine trigger control skills with a gun that actually moves when the trigger sears are released, unlike the pre-charged pneumatic which is, to all intents and purposes, recoilless.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current issue

Page0107

Don’t miss out on our FREE newsletter!

SIGN UP today to receive all the latest news and offers from The Countryman’s Weekly direct to your inbox

Subscription offer

Pay as little as £1.88 per issue with a 26 issue subscription for £49

Subscribe today for great savings!
Other subscriptions available visit the shop to see the different options

Country Cookbook

Cookbook

Order Vol. 1 of The Countryman's Weekly Country Cookbook today!


£9.99 each inc. p&p

£11.50 each inc. p&p (Ireland/Europe )

Retail Store Locator

Click here to find your nearest newsagent/stockist


© 2018 Countryman's Weekly -PO Box 258, Plymouth, PL5 9AE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.