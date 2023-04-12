The Countryman's Weekly

Weihrauch HW 35 Export – Classic arigunning

By Andy McLachlan.

THERE can’t be that many items of sporting equipment that are still going strong following the passage of 72 years use in the field. The classic Weihrauch HW 35 break-barrelled spring-powered air rifle is such an item, being first released in 1951.

Like the majority of current serious airgun users, I have been fully enveloped within the all-encompassing desire to own and use some beautiful but expensive pre-charged pneumatic rifles over the past couple of decades. This does not mean that I still don’t use one of my classic springers at least once a week though.

I think that dealing with the trigger pull of mechanical-actioned rifles allows the shooter to improve their own fine trigger control skills with a gun that actually moves when the trigger sears are released, unlike the pre-charged pneumatic which is, to all intents and purposes, recoilless.