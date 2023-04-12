The Countryman's Weekly

A few days on Skye helps feed my healthy addiction!

By Rob Crampton.

SOME of you may know that I have a bit of an addiction. One that I’m learning to live with rather than trying to cure. In short, I just can’t stop myself heading back to Fearran Eilean Iarmain (FEI) – a 23,000-acre estate on the Sleat Peninsula on the Isle of Skye.

It’s almost 10 years since my first trip for a few days hind stalking with Headkeeper (and in case you didn’t know; two times winner of the Gamekeeper of the Year award), Scott MacKenzie. After the first hour on the hill, I seriously wondered what I’d let myself in for.

Big questions were racing through my head… How can you get puddles on a 45-degree hill? Are we really going to have to walk up that? But soon my mind – and body – accepted that a few days outside of my comfort zone would do me good… Who knew that first trip was to be the first of many over the following years?