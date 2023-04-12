The Countryman's Weekly

More than just a sporting event

By John Glover.

IN fieldsports we know there are many disciplines where the social side of things plays an important role. Take a walked-up or driven shoot day as a prime example; the food, the banter and overall friendliness of these events makes for a very pleasant experience.

But what about less formal events? Can the catching of the humble rabbit be a social occasion? Okay, in some aspects no, it cannot be, as in the case of lamping for example, but one area where it can be more than just a sporting event is ferreting, especially when you have a small group of regular participants during the course of the season.

Sport or pest control

Can pest control be sporting? Well, yes, I believe it can. The sporting aspect of ferreting is always evident where rabbits appear from nowhere out of a tiny bolthole, or hedges are so thick it is impossible to net every hole. Sometimes long or stop nets cannot be set up in such a way as to be effective. All these scenarios give the rabbit a sporting chance, even though the humble coney is indeed a pest that needs controlling.