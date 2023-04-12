The Countryman's Weekly

Working Dogs

Working Dogs
April 12
07:04 2023
Feeding for optimum health

By Penny Taylor.

ONCE upon a time dogs were fed on all sorts of inappropriate food: gruel, grains and leftovers. Farm dogs were generally expected to survive on little more than waste, where herbivore faeces formed quite a large part of their diet. Crusts of bred, slops and leftovers probably made up the rest of their dietary intake, but at least those dogs, the ones fortunate enough to roam free, would have had access to the odd carcase, stillborn lambs and so on.

Today, now that we know so much more about how to feed both ourselves and our dogs for optimum health, you would think that we’d all be much better off, but just as the industrial revolution saw a rise in overly processed foods (white flour instead of wholemeal, for example) and a corresponding increase in deficiency-related diseases such as anaemia and even scurvy, especially among the working classes who relied pretty much on white bread and jam to sustain their bodies, so are we now seeing a canine population which is overweight, overfed and undernourished.

I blame the surge in purpose-made dog foods for this, just as we can lay part of the blame for poor health in humans on highly-processed and ‘unnatural’ foodstuffs, aka fast food. To be sure, there are many dry dog foods which do contain all that a dog needs, and many are fed thus throughout their lives, but when I look at the eye-watering prices demanded for these products, I ask myself what exactly am I paying for?

