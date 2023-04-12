The Countryman's Weekly

Lamping

Lamping
April 12
07:02 2023
Lamping without a lamp

By Matt Dutton.

LAMPING for foxes and rabbits has taken up a large proportion of my time throughout the whole of my shooting life. Whether it be professionally as a gamekeeper or for a bit of pest control as a hobby, it’s something that I’ve always enjoyed.

I spent the early part of my lamping career going from lamp to lamp, from handheld rechargeable lamps to carrying battery packs around, to having lamps plugged into the car, experimenting with different candle power lamps and different coloured filters. Shooting air rifles, rimfires, centrefires or shotguns. Any combination to get out lamping and to make the job more efficient.

In the last 10 years thermal and night vision devices have come on leaps and bounds and thankfully, in the last couple of years the prices have really started to come down. In fact, they are now within the reach of the majority of sportsmen, whereas in past years it was only the gamekeepers from wealthy estates or those with deep pockets which could afford such a luxury.

