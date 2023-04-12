The Countryman's Weekly

Starting the puppies’ training

By David Mazey.

NOW the season’s over, we turn our attention to the puppies. They are now eight-months-old and have already been well socialised in and around the shooting field and heard the gun shots from the safety of their crates inside the vehicle. They’ve learned basic manners like not coming out of the kennel or through a door until invited by name; likewise the back of the vehicle on and off the shooting field.

I like to encourage mine to hunt around my hand for little bits of biscuit scattered in a reedy area to encourage them to get their noses well down into the cover. It’s a way of teaching them to hunt thoroughly but to them it’s like playing hunt the thimble. I cast them in with: “Lost! Lost!” and then change it to: “There! There!” when they’re right over it and even introduce the hunt whistle. They love it so much that my little bitch will run down to the reed bed and sit just outside waiting.

Of course, there’s the heelwork to perfect, and it’s so important to get it right before going on otherwise it will come back to bite you. It doesn’t matter how good they may become at retrieving if they aren’t steady at heel. And, I have to admit, I find this the most boring training exercise of all – as boring as it is essential!