The Countryman's Weekly

Beaters’ Day

March 22
07:08 2023
Challenging shooting among a wildlife abundant habitat

By Nigel Housden.

THE end of the pheasant, red-legged and grey partridge shooting season certainly seemed to arrive quickly once the fog of New Year’s Eve celebrations had passed. On the last day of January – season’s end, I had arranged to join Beaters’ Day on the Le Strange Estate, a location which has rapidly become one of my favourite landscapes throughout the varied shoot country of north Norfolk.

Slightly short of beaters as they were now the Guns for the day, I found myself seconded into working the line with the beaters, recruited for this the season’s final day.

A hot coffee in the shoot lodge, was a welcome start to a bright but very chilly winter morning, before climbing onboard the tractor-pulled trailer and being dropped off to commence the first drive. Taking the beat line and blanking in an area of stubble towards a woodland belt, the pheasants were pushed towards the Guns who were positioned on the downs area of the estate.

