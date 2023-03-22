The Countryman's Weekly

Ferreting on golf courses

By Mervyn Jones.

HAVING worked ferrets on rabbits in the Welsh hills for the last 60 years, it’s been a pleasure to acquire permission on a couple of Shropshire golf courses in the last few years.

Rabbits always favour the dry south facing Welsh hillsides that catch the sun all year and it seems the steeper the better. While I am still up to the challenge of working the higher hills; it’s become a matter of pride to tackle these physically challenging places but the time will come when I no longer can, it’s a relief to work the flatter, manicured grounds of the golf courses and I hope to gain more permission on other courses as time goes by.

Dry, well drained ground, fresh, clean, close cropped grass and plenty of cover in the wild areas of rough, it doesn’t get much better from the rabbit’s point of view. With no others allowed to work the ground, it’s also a dream area for us and we can confidently work our way around knowing it‘s untouched.