The Countryman's Weekly

Lamb killer – on the hunt for an unusually bold and crafty vixen

By Vulpes.

WE don’t have that many sheep in the area these days compared to years gone by, however, the few farmers who do still keep flocks, have this year, without a doubt seen an upsurge in fox attacks. I have to say though, that throughout the many years that I have run a fox control business, many of the reports of damage caused by foxes to, in particular, newborn lambs have more than likely not been down to foxes at all!

Today, far more lambs are born undercover and not turned out until they are strong enough to face the rigours of the outside world. By then, as a rule, they are not quite so likely to fall victim to a fox, although there are exceptions to this. However, one or two of the locals still lamb in the open and it’s here that problems can arise.

A farmer I know in a neighbouring village contacted me at the very end of February, and although I’ve known his family for years, I’ve never actually shot over his land. That was about to change! The gist of the call was that he had started losing lambs and as they would, in due course, be worth (hopefully) around the £100 mark something had to be done. The fox in question was remarkably bold, not only bold but, it would seem rather crafty too!