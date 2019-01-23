The Countryman's Weekly

Fishing

Fishing
January 23
08:02 2019
A dogfish dinner from Chesil Beach

By Paul Quagliana.

SOME years ago I was at a garage where my ailing Peugeot made a regular appearance and I got chatting with the mechanics who had seen my beach rods in the car, where they normally reside along with a cornucopia of jackets, waders and hats, and other fish-smelling items. They asked me where I was going fishing and I replied to the great, sweeping Chesil Beach.

They were both new to sea fishing and mad keen, firing numerous questions at me. Their overwhelming desire, it emerged, was to catch a dogfish. That is, the lesser spotted dogfish with its leopard-print hide, often abbreviated to LSD.

I stared at them in disbelief as dogfish are generally regarded as a menace by beach and boat anglers alike. It is very frustrating to rig up a fancy bait for a cod only to see the lazy tapping on the rod tip minutes later which signals a dogfish is ravaging your carefully prepared, and expensive, peeler crab and gutted black lugworm cocktail.

Quality bait is costly and can be like chucking a quid in the sea every time you cast out. It can be easy to detest dogfish when they munch it. But hold on a minute, I cast my mind back to the first time I was ever afloat in a dinghy off the coast of Anglesey when I was 14-years-old with my dad and his friend, the late George Blackhurst, a beekeeper and Macclesfield’s greatest poacher.

BUY THIS WEEK’S ISSUE TO CONTINUE READING THIS ARTICLE.

Current issue

Page0107

