The Countryman's Weekly

Ex-layers vs poults: the pros and cons

By Matthew Dutton.

WITH the cost of literally everything going up and up, shoots of all sizes are having to consider ways to cut a few costs or raise more money in order to survive. Whether that be higher subscriptions, less days, less birds or feed, it’s important that any savings to be made are thoroughly considered before they are decided upon and are not made at a detriment to the shoot.

For the smaller shoot which may be on a tighter budget, the consideration may turn to whether they should buy and release poults or maybe give ex-layers a try. Ex-layers can come out at roughly a third to half the price of poults, so when looking at cost savings, the choice on paper may seem obvious.

However, there are pros and cons with both choices, and I would recommend that these are explored before you make a decision.