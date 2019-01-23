The Countryman's Weekly

Stalking down memory lane

By Graham Brockhouse.



I SUPPOSE as one gets older you start to look back on memories of what you have done in your lifetime and it all seems to be a little more vivid than what happens now. I think this may be due to the fact the more you do something the more familiar you are with it, whereas in the past, the excitement of the chase seemed more exciting and intense as you were gaining knowledge continuously. So, in that frame of mind, I have come up with quite a few little anecdotes from a life spent stalking deer.

After my teenage forays into shooting deer with various weapons, I acquired a serviceable .243W rifle and decided to go up to my friend Alf to see if there were any deer about. This was the old boy who used a .22 rimfire for deer and thought his newly obtained Hornet was a ‘big rifle’.

He told me there were a couple of young ‘stags’ lying in a field of barley down by the wood which was late being harvested. He called all male deer stags, even fallow. So off I trundled across the grass fields to get to my destination and settled myself in a hedgerow with a rail fence as a rest.

I was overlooking a 10-acre field of barley and was expecting the animals to appear from the woodland when I was brought to life very quickly as a pair of ears and two spikes appeared momentarily above the crop. They were lying down.

BUY THIS WEEK’S ISSUE TO CONTINUE READING THIS ARTICLE.