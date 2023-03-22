The Countryman's Weekly

Hunting with Podenco Paternino

By Scott Allan.

AFTER nine months, the allure of the Spanish hills had led to me again flying to Seville to catch up with my friends, enjoy tapas and wine and more importantly, la perros de la monteria, the dogs of the monteria.

I had landed on the Tuesday, with our first hunt being Thursday. On Tuesday night I found myself in a bar talking all things hunting, hunting laws and hunting cultures with friends. On Wednesday, I had been invited to meet the president of the Podenco Paternino Association to see his dogs and learn more about the breed and its history. One thing I find amusing about it all, is that you have two towns situated not even a mile apart, both claiming to have created the breed and both having their own origin stories.

However, the breed is the Podenco Paternino, the association is based in Paterna Del Campo and so, I buy their end of the story.