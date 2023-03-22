The Countryman's Weekly

Don’t run your lurcher puppy too hard

By Penny Taylor.

IT’S tempting, but by pushing a lurcher puppy to do more than its young body can cope with, you risk all sorts of problems occurring in later life. A puppy is made up of soft growing bones and immature muscles, and if the muscles are forced to develop too early this can have an impact on those bones and joints.

The long bones of the legs grow from soft, spongy bone tissue at the ends of those bones called growth plates and these are easily damaged if the pup has too much high-impact exercise before they have finished their growth.

This is not to say that the pup shouldn’t have enough of the right sort of exercise: free running for limited periods of time, when the puppy dictates how long it runs for and can stop when it has had enough.