The Countryman's Weekly

Cocker Spaniels

Back To Homepage
Cocker Spaniels
January 23
08:10 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A working resurgence of the Cocker Spaniel

By Paul Daly.

THE Cocker Spaniel breed, like many others with origins as gundogs, have some genetic lines which focus on working skills and other lines which focus on the dog’s appearance. These are referred to as the ‘working’ or ‘show’ strains or breed lines.

After World War Two Cocker Spaniels were bred as pet dogs and for showing which increased their popularity and appeal and for a while appeared in the top five Kennel Club registered breeds. This popularity for the show type cocker unfortunately increased the view they were no longer fit for purpose as a working dog.

However, for many dogs this was untrue, as even some show-bred cockers have retained their working instinct. Today, this breed is experiencing a resurgence in usage as a working and hunting dog and are noticeably distinct in their appearance.

So, what is the difference?

Personality wise there is not a lot of difference between the show and working cocker apart from the working cockers are bred to be the hunter’s companion in the field and at home. Although, they can quickly become bored and quite destructive if they are not physically and mentally stimulated on a regular basis.

 

BUY THIS WEEK’S ISSUE TO READ THIS ARTICLE.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current issue

Page0107

Don’t miss out on our FREE newsletter!

Subscribe today to receive all the latest news and offers from The Countryman’s Weekly direct to your inbox

Subscription offer

Pay as little as £1.44 per issue with a year's subscription for £75

Subscribe today for great savings!
Claim one of our fantastic GIFTS with a year's subscription for £85

Country Cookbook

Cookbook

Order Vol. 2 and Vol. 3 of The Countryman's Weekly Country Cookbook today!


£9.99 each inc. p&p

£11.50 each inc. p&p (Ireland/Europe )

Retail Store Locator

Click here to find your nearest newsagent/stockist


© 2018 Countryman's Weekly -PO Box 258, Plymouth, PL5 9AE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.