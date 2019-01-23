The Countryman's Weekly

A working resurgence of the Cocker Spaniel

By Paul Daly.

THE Cocker Spaniel breed, like many others with origins as gundogs, have some genetic lines which focus on working skills and other lines which focus on the dog’s appearance. These are referred to as the ‘working’ or ‘show’ strains or breed lines.

After World War Two Cocker Spaniels were bred as pet dogs and for showing which increased their popularity and appeal and for a while appeared in the top five Kennel Club registered breeds. This popularity for the show type cocker unfortunately increased the view they were no longer fit for purpose as a working dog.

However, for many dogs this was untrue, as even some show-bred cockers have retained their working instinct. Today, this breed is experiencing a resurgence in usage as a working and hunting dog and are noticeably distinct in their appearance.

So, what is the difference?

Personality wise there is not a lot of difference between the show and working cocker apart from the working cockers are bred to be the hunter’s companion in the field and at home. Although, they can quickly become bored and quite destructive if they are not physically and mentally stimulated on a regular basis.

BUY THIS WEEK’S ISSUE TO READ THIS ARTICLE.