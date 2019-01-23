The Countryman's Weekly

Lurchers

Lurchers
January 23
08:08 2019
Joining the jumping debate

By Dave Sleight.

A RECENT article from Jackie Drakeford (21.11.18) brings up some interesting questions, not least if a lurcher was never trained or allowed to jump would it extend its working life? Maybe, but how much would that detract from its ability to do its job efficiently? Considerably, I would think! I understand and appreciate Jackie’s point that to encourage jumping for the sake of it can be detrimental and certainly could affect how long a dog remains physically sound.

As most long-term readers will know I have spent a considerable amount of time in and around the sport of Greyhound racing, a touch over half a century to be exact, and during that time I have witnessed countless cases of repetitive strain injuries. One of the most common is when a regularly raced dog becomes ‘wristy’.

As all Greyhound tracks run in an anti-clockwise direction, there is tremendous pressure on certain points of the dog’s anatomy as it continually bends to the left while moving at top speed. The wrist joint situated between the dog’s front left foot and elbow joint is jarred repeatedly as it corners four times over a single circuit.

A Greyhound racing once or twice every week of the year is likely at some stage to develop problems in the aforementioned area. It begins with some soreness of the joint, usually accompanied by slight swelling or fluid.

 

BUY THIS WEEK’S ISSUE TO CONTINUE READING THIS FEATURE.

