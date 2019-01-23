The Countryman's Weekly

Tips for spot on shooting

By Stuart Husbands.

ALTHOUGH it is perfectly possible to shoot duck and geese just by trusting luck, there are ways to swing the odds a little more in your favour. Much of this will be known to many but, at the very least, I hope this article will act as an aide-memoir.

Though obvious, it is still worth saying that in order to maximise success you have to be out there. There are many outings where, whatever you do, you will blank, but at least by being on the foreshore as often as possible there will be more times you will come into contact with the birds.

Blank days should not be regarded as a failure but an opportunity. Not only will you get to hear, see and smell many wondrous events, but it allows a hunter to identify how quarry behaves in different weather conditions and wind directions. What can be a hotspot one day can appear barren in different conditions.

Which direction is the wind blowing from and how strong is it? Was it raining and how heavy was it? Or was it a cold, still, frosty morning? Keep a log of how the birds behaved during these conditions and they are likely to behave similarly in that area when the weather pattern is replicated.

