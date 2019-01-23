The Countryman's Weekly

Wildfowling

Back To Homepage
Wildfowling
January 23
08:00 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Tips for spot on shooting

By Stuart Husbands.

ALTHOUGH it is perfectly possible to shoot duck and geese just by trusting luck, there are ways to swing the odds a little more in your favour. Much of this will be known to many but, at the very least, I hope this article will act as an aide-memoir.

Though obvious, it is still worth saying that in order to maximise success you have to be out there. There are many outings where, whatever you do, you will blank, but at least by being on the foreshore as often as possible there will be more times you will come into contact with the birds.

Blank days should not be regarded as a failure but an opportunity. Not only will you get to hear, see and smell many wondrous events, but it allows a hunter to identify how quarry behaves in different weather conditions and wind directions. What can be a hotspot one day can appear barren in different conditions.

Which direction is the wind blowing from and how strong is it? Was it raining and how heavy was it? Or was it a cold, still, frosty morning? Keep a log of how the birds behaved during these conditions and they are likely to behave similarly in that area when the weather pattern is replicated.

BUY THIS WEEK’S ISSUE TO CONTINUE READING THIS ARTICLE.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current issue

Page0107

Don’t miss out on our FREE newsletter!

Subscribe today to receive all the latest news and offers from The Countryman’s Weekly direct to your inbox

Subscription offer

Pay as little as £1.44 per issue with a year's subscription for £75

Subscribe today for great savings!
Claim one of our fantastic GIFTS with a year's subscription for £85

Country Cookbook

Cookbook

Order Vol. 2 and Vol. 3 of The Countryman's Weekly Country Cookbook today!


£9.99 each inc. p&p

£11.50 each inc. p&p (Ireland/Europe )

Retail Store Locator

Click here to find your nearest newsagent/stockist


© 2018 Countryman's Weekly -PO Box 258, Plymouth, PL5 9AE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.